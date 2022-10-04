NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9.

Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners (2-2) their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals.

The Rams (2-2) won the matchup that meant most in last season’s NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings.

San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay’s offense and got enough big plays for the win. Nick Bosa had two of the 49ers’ seven sacks against Matthew Stafford to give him an NFL-best six on the season and Hufanga iced it with his 52-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter. It was San Francisco’s fourth pick-6 against the Rams in their last six regular-season meetings.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.

The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.

Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday’s game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday. The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks.

Also, QB Russell Wilson has a sore right throwing shoulder and he was hypothetically listed as limited on the players’ day off Monday.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said as of now, Wilson will play Thursday night against the Colts.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court rejected Oakland’s last-ditch effort to revive an antitrust lawsuit against the National Football League over the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas in 2020.

The city had been seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in its claim that the league violated federal antitrust law by acting like a ”cartel” that sent the Raiders away when Oakland refused to meet the NFL’s ”increasingly exorbitant” demand for public money to build a new stadium.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco rejected the lawsuit, and the justices said Monday they would not intervene.

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) – Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros.

After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon’s fly ball in center for for the game’s final out, players jumped and cheered in jubilation before meeting at the mound where they hugged and bounced around some more. The video board at Minute Maid Park displayed the team’s logo and the words: ”Congratulations Philadelphia” as the Phillies celebrated.

A small but vocal group of Philadelphia fans congregated near the team’s dugout and chanted: ”Let’s go Phillies,” in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Phillies clinched at the same ballpark where they secured their last postseason trip on Sept. 14, 2011. That game was a 1-0 victory over the Astros highlighted by a complete game shutout by Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.

Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.

The 42-year-old slugger connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

Pujols, who plans to retire after the season, has 24 home runs this year – his most since hitting 31 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. He is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).

CHICAGO (AP) – Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper.

La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February.

While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team.

Chicago began the season with World Series aspirations but was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. It improved to 80-80 with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Monday night.

SOCCER

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday.

U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade involving former coach Paul Riley. Their account was published by The Athletic in September 2021.

Riley, who denied the allegations, was quickly fired as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down.

But it was clear the problems were widespread. Five of the 10 head coaches in the NWSL last season either were fired or stepped down amid allegations of misconduct.

More than 200 people were interviewed by investigators. Some two dozen entities and individuals provided documents. U.S. Soccer also provided documents and the firm reviewed 89,000 deemed likely to be relevant.