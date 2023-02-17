MERIBEL, France (AP)American skier Paula Moltzan will miss the slalom race at the world championships on Saturday after breaking her left hand again.

Moltzan was injured while helping the United States win the gold medal in the team event on Tuesday, having already competed for most of last season with the same hand broken – in a different place.

Having sat out the individual parallel race, Moltzan competed in the giant slalom on Thursday with her pole taped to her glove but went out in the first run after getting spun around.

”My team and I have done everything to make the slalom happen tomorrow, but it isn’t enough. The pain is too much when I ski,” Moltzan wrote Friday on Instagram. ”I am headed to Vail tomorrow to have it operated on.”

Moltzan earned her first career podium in slalom in December when she finished second behind Mikaela Shiffrin in Semmering, Austria – marking the first 1-2 finish in women’s slalom for the U.S. in more than half a century.

Consistently solid results this season have earned Moltzan a spot in the top seven of the slalom start-list rankings and the race at worlds was to be her first event with that status. Now she likely won’t compete again until technical races in Are, Sweden, next month.

—

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports