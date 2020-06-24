MLB is back: Players agree to report for a 60-game 2020 season

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 07: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates as he hits a walk-off sacrifice fly to give his team the 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on October 07, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

(WMBB) – Major League Baseball is coming back.

The MLB Player’s Association informed the league Tuesday night that that players will report for a version of spring training on July 1.

The season is set to start on July 24.

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

The two sides have also finalized health and safety protocols.

However, 40 MLB players and staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The league has also reportedly ordered all spring training sites to be closed and sanitized and personnel must test negative for COVID-19 before returning.

The Tampa Bay Rays released a short statement on Tuesday night, “We’re back.”

Many MLB players also took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their excitement that baseball was back.

Baseball is back! I could cry…#2020 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) June 24, 2020