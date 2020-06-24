LIVE NOW /
MLB is back: Players agree to report for a 60-game 2020 season

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 07: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates as he hits a walk-off sacrifice fly to give his team the 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on October 07, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

(WMBB) – Major League Baseball is coming back.

The MLB Player’s Association informed the league Tuesday night that that players will report for a version of spring training on July 1.

The season is set to start on July 24.

The two sides have also finalized health and safety protocols.

However, 40 MLB players and staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The league has also reportedly ordered all spring training sites to be closed and sanitized and personnel must test negative for COVID-19 before returning.

The Tampa Bay Rays released a short statement on Tuesday night, “We’re back.”

Many MLB players also took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their excitement that baseball was back.

