BRIGHTON, England (AP)Fresh from a dramatic late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup, Kaoru Mitoma struck in the 87th minute for Brighton to beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

The Japan international’s headed goal was his third in as many games and sent his side up to sixth place in the English Premier League.

It also means Bournemouth has lost seven of its last eight games and is winless during the streak.

Both teams threatened throughout the first half, with Bournemouth surviving an onslaught that saw Deniz Undav denied three times within a matter of seconds.

Brighton’s winner came when substitute Jeremy Sarmiento sent a cross to Mitoma, who headed past Neto to seal the three points.

Brighton’s impressive form has seen it win five of its last six games in all competitions.

