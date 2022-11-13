MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Mike Mitchell Jr.’s 23 points helped Pepperdine defeat Alabama State 91-62 on Sunday night.

Mitchell also had five assists for the Waves (2-1). Jan Zidek shot 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Houston Mallette recorded 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Antonio Madlock led the Hornets (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Alex Anderson added 11 points and six rebounds for Alabama State. In addition, Isaiah Range had 11 points and two steals.

Pepperdine entered halftime up 47-25. Zidek paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Pepperdine outscored Alabama State by seven points in the second half, and Mitchell scored a team-high 17 points in the second half to help the Waves secure the victory.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Pepperdine hosts Vanguard and Alabama State travels to play San Jose State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.