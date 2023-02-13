ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Alvin Stredic Jr. scored 18 points to help Mississippi Valley State slip past Alabama State 76-70 on Monday night.

Stredic also had five assists for the Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terry Collins finished with 17 points and three steals. Tyronn Mosley sank three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Alex Anderson led the Hornets (8-18, 6-7) with 15 points and two steals. Jordan O’Neal added 14 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Madlock totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State visits Texas Southern and Alabama State hosts Florida A&M.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.