Posted: Dec 13, 2022 / 08:05 AM CST
Updated: Dec 13, 2022 / 08:05 AM CST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has died at 61 after being hospitalized with heart condition, school says.
