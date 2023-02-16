WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Jordan Minor finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Ziggy Reid scored 24 and Merrimack defeated Hartford 67-59 on Thursday night.

Reid sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Warriors (12-16). Javon Bennett recorded 13 points.

Briggs McClain finished with 18 points for the Hawks (5-22). Michael Dunne contributed 12 points, four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Merrimack plays Saturday against Sacred Heart on the road, and Hartford visits Chicago State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.