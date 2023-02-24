Nico Estevez wants his FC Dallas team to focus on “one game at a time” as they kick off their MLS season at home to Minnesota United on Saturday.

Dallas finished third in the Western Conference in the 2022 regular season and won a playoff game against Minnesota before they were beaten by Austin FC in the semi-finals.

Estevez wants his team to focus on the short-term as they bid to go further in the postseason this year, telling reporters: “One good thing we did last year, it was one game at a time. We think just about what we have next.

“Now it’s Minnesota, and we have to have a good week, prepare really well for that game and then win.

“If we think one game at a time we’ll be fine. If we start thinking ahead, that’s when we lose focus.”

Minnesota head into the opener looking for revenge for their playoff defeat in October, losing 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who did not manage to save any penalties in that shoot-out, feels the Loons are aiming for vengeance on Saturday, stating: “(We are) definitely going in with a chip on our shoulder for sure.”

Head coach Adrian Heath is expecting another tough battle with the Hoops, saying: “You know how dangerous they are as a whole, and I think their movement is good, how they make selfless runs for the others.

“It’s never a day off for these guys, especially at their place. You have to be on it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Jesus Ferreira

The 22-year-old set a single regular season club record with 18 goals for Dallas in 2022. He was joined in double digits by Paul Arriola (10), making them the first pair of American teammates to each reach double-digit goals in a single MLS regular season since Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin for Seattle in 2017. Ferreira will be hoping to open his account for the 2023 season against Minnesota.

Minnesota United – Luis Amarilla

With last season’s top scorer Emanuel Reynoso suspended by MLS for failing to report to preseason training, it could fall on Amarilla to provide the Loons’ primary attacking threat against Dallas. He should come into this season full of confidence after scoring nine times and adding four assists in 33 MLS appearances last term.

MATCH PREDICTION – DALLAS WIN

Minnesota collected 48 points last season to reach the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year and are one of just four teams to qualify for the postseason in each of the last four MLS campaigns.

But Reynoso’s suspension is a huge blow, with the All-Star midfielder contributing 17 goal involvements last season, including scoring Minnesota’s goal in the playoff meeting with Dallas before the Hoops won on spot-kicks.

Reynoso’s absence, combined with Dallas being unbeaten in their last 13 opening matches to start the season, suggests the Hoops should run out winners on Saturday to kick off their campaign with three points.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Dallas win: 44.6 per cent

Minnesota win: 27.1 per cent

Draw: 28.3 per cent