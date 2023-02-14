TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points in Toledo’s 89-71 victory over Miami (OH) on Tuesday night.

Millner was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Rockets (20-6, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. JT Shumate recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Rockets extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The RedHawks (8-18, 2-11) were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Mekhi Lairy added 12 points and four assists for Miami (OH). Ryan Mabrey also had 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.