CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday.

Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.

Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs.

Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.

