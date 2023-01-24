AMES, Iowa (AP)Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16.

Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points.

Free throws by Osunniyi, Caleb Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

NO. 10 TEXAS 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 75

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Marcus Carr scored 21 points and Texas completed a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12), which improved to 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry. He took over the team in mid-December when Chris Beard was suspended and then fired three weeks later. That surge has the Longhorns in the thick of the Big 12 title chase.

Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5).

NO. 11 TCU 79, OKLAHOMA 52

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and TCU led throughout against Oklahoma.

The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points.

Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points apiece for TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12). Emanuel Miller grabbed 10 rebounds while Eddie Lampkin Jr., the team’s leading rebounder, sat on the bench with a protective boot on his left foot because of a high ankle sprain sustained in the win over the reigning national champion Jayhawks three days earlier.

C.J. Noland had 11 points for the Sooners (11-9, 2-6), who lost their third game in a row.

NO. 20 MIAMI 86, FLORIDA STATE 63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as Miami cruised past Florida State.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).

NO. 24 CLEMSON 72, GEORGIA TECH 51

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 as Clemson beat Georgia Tech, continuing its surprising start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers (17-4 overall) are 9-1 and in first place midway through the ACC season. They stayed that way by getting out quickly on the struggling Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9), who’ve lost their past six games.

Ja’von Franklin had 12 points to lead Georgia Tech. Miles Kelly, the Jackets’ leading scorer coming in at 13.6 points a game, finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25