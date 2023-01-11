MILAN (AP)Defending Serie A champion AC Milan was eliminated from the Italian Cup on Wednesday after a surprise 1-0 loss at home to 10-man Torino after extra time.

Torino will face either Sampdoria or Fiorentina in the quarterfinals.

Torino’s chances of getting a result at San Siro appeared to diminish in the 70th minute when defender Koffi Djidji – who had been booked early on – was sent off for a second yellow card.

However, it managed to force extra time and scored the winner six minutes from the end as a counterattack sent Brian Bayeye racing down the right and he crossed for Ndary Adopo to slot home.

Milan had had the better of the chances but was denied several times by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and also hit the post in the first half through Charles De Ketelaere.

It was the second surprising result for Milan in less than a week after Sunday’s disappointing 2-2 draw at home against Roma, when it squandered a two-goal advantage late on.

—

