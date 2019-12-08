Mike Norvell named next FSU head coach

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell watches as players warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)- After former head coach for the Florida State Seminoles, Wille Taggart, was fired mid-season, a new coach has been officially named for FSU’s football program.

Mike Norvell, the coach of the Memphis Tigers, was officially announced as the new head coach in a press conference Sunday morning.

According to our ABC sister station in Tallahassee, WTXL, Norvell released this statement: “I’m humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head coach at Florida State University, one of the iconic brands in college football,” Norvell said. “I’m so very excited for the future and the opportunity to return Florida State football to one of the nation’s elite. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running, putting together a great signing class, a tremendous coaching staff and joining arms with our current and former players to help elevate our football program each and every day.”

Norvell recently led Memphis to its first AAC title in its third straight conference championship game.