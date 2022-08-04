DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season.

The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8.

Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he was hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games entering Thursday’s action.

“You’ve got to understand your body, I understand mine and my place on this team,” he said before the Tigers hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to my agent, the GM, I’ve got to talk to everybody to see the plan for next year.

“Right now, we don’t know. We’re focused on today.”

Cabrera is owed $32 million in 2023 in the final season of a $292 million, 10-year contract.

The Tigers came into the season as fringe contenders after a strong finish in 2021, but, after Thursday’s 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay, have staggered to a 42-65 record with the worst offense in baseball.

“I’m going to go out there and do my best every day — that’s the bottom line,” he said. “But there’s an opportunity for young guys here to get more at-bats and see what we’ve got for next year.”

