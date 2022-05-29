OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Clark Elliott had four RBIs, Ted Burton drove in three runs and three Michigan pitchers combined for a five-hitter as the Wolverines beat Iowa 13-1 in seven innings on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Fifth-seeded Michigan (31-26) plays No. 2 seed Rutgers in the championship game later Sunday.

Connor O’Halloran (5-4) allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings for the Wolverines. Willie Weiss came on in the top of the fifth and was ejected after hitting Sam Petersen with the first pitch. Cameron Weston then threw three scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season.

Jimmy Obertop and Riley Bertram each hit RBI singles in the first inning to give Michigan a 2-0 lead. Jake Marti and Elliott added sacrifice flies in the fourth to make it 4-0 before Kyle Huckstorf’s RBi single in the bottom of the inning trimmed Iowa’s deficit to 4-1.

Seven different Hawkeyes (36-19) pitches combined to walk nine Michigan batters.

