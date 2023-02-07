OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Anderson Mirambeaux had 22 points in Miami of Ohio’s 85-78 win against Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Mirambeaux also added five rebounds for the RedHawks (8-16, 2-9 Mid-American Conference). Mekhi Lairy scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Morgan Safford was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists. The RedHawks snapped a seven-game slide.

The Broncos (6-18, 2-9) were led by Seth Hubbard, who recorded 20 points. Western Michigan also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Titus Wright. In addition, Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 12 points and two steals. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.