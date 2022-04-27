Mexico previously hosted a World Golf Championship in Mexico City until it was canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic. Now it becomes a regular PGA Tour event and resumes the history of the Mexico Open that dates to 1944. … Jon Rahm at No. 2 is the only player from the top 10 in the world playing at Vidanta Vallarta. … It will be the weakest field on the PGA Tour this year except for opposite-field events. … Abraham Ancer of Mexico is the only other player from the top 20 in the world ranking. … Al Espinosa won the first four editions of the Mexico Open at Chapultepec, site of the WGC event. … Carlos Ortiz and his younger brother, Alvaro, are in the field. It will be the seventh time they played in the same tour event and the first since the 2021 U.S. Open. Alvaro Ortiz won the last Mexico Open in 2021 at Estrella del Mar when it was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. … Patrick Reed won the last edition of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec in 2020. … Past winners of the Mexico Open include Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Ben Crenshaw and Bobby Locke.