NEW YORK (AP)Mark Canha led off with the first of his four hits, Starling Marte followed with a homer against Patrick Corbin and the New York Mets rolled from there, totaling 17 hits in a 10-0 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

The NL East-leading Mets have won a season-best five straight, all during this six-game homestand, which ends Wednesday against the Nats. They have at least 16 hits in consecutive games for the second time in a week.

Jeff McNeil had three hits, Eduardo Escobar homered, Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to nine games and every Mets starter had at least one knock as New York followed a 13-5 thrashing against Washington with another laugher.

Trevor Williams (1-3) pitched five shutout innings against a Nationals lineup missing Nelson Cruz, who sat out with a left ankle contusion. Williams got his first victory as a Met after being acquired last July.

Corbin (1-8) allowed seven runs and 12 hits, the last a screaming comebacker by Tomas Nido that knocked over the pitcher like Charlie Brown. Corbin appeared OK, but manager Dave Martinez promptly pulled him anyway. The left-hander completed 4 1/3 innings, and his ERA rose to 6.96. The Nats had six hits, three by Dee Strange-Gordon.

REDS 2, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) – Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, and Cincinnati got its first victory at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series.

Joey Votto twice doubled off the top of the outfield wall – once to left, once to right and each perhaps an inch from a home run – and Cincinnati scored both runs on Boston throwing errors.

Rafael Devers had the only hit off Castillo (2-2), who walked three before leaving with a 1-0 lead after six.

Tony Santillan, the fourth Reds pitcher, entered a one-hit shutout in the ninth and gave up a single to Kike Hernandez and a double to Devers. After J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts were retired, Alex Verdugo hit a chopper that Votto couldn’t handle at first, allowing one run to score on the single. Santillan then struck out Trevor Story to earn his fourth save.

Michael Wacha (3-1) retired the first 12 batters before Votto’s double to right-center. Wacha allowed zero earned runs and three hits and struck out three.

YANKEES 9, ANGELS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Noah Syndergaard was rocked in his return to New York, giving up Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in a four-run first inning that propelled the Yankees over reeling Los Angeles.

Starting a high-profile three-game series against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout & Co., New York improved the American League’s best record to 34-14 and sent the Angels (27-23) to their season-worst sixth straight loss. Jordan Montgomery (1-1) pitched four-hit ball for seven innings, allowing Luis Rengifo’s seventh-inning homer on a hanging curveball.

Aaron Judge, the 6-foot-7 All-Star, helped out with his glove, jumping to get his glove above the 8-foot-5 center-field wall to deny Ohtani a possible home run in the first.

Syndergaard (4-3) got just one swinging strike among 45 pitches, averaging 94 mph with his fastball. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk, his ERA rising from 3.08 to 4.02.

Jose Trevino also homered for the Yankees and tied a career high with three hits.

RANGERS 3, RAYS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Martin Perez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97 mph liner off his right leg, lowering his majors-leading ERA with seven scoreless innings in Texas’ victory over Tampa Bay.

Corey Seager homered for Texas’ first hit in the fourth inning, with Adolis Garcia adding a two-run shot two batters later as the Rangers won for the first sixth time in seven games and reached .500 (24-24) for the first time this season.

Perez (4-2) needed a few minutes to recover after Taylor Walls’ scorching infield single in the second. The left-hander stayed in, got Vidal Brujan to fly out with two runners on and pitched five perfect innings from there. The 31-year-old Perez extended the longest active streak in the majors without allowing a homer to 66 1/3 innings. He also dropped his ERA to 1.42, striking out five with no walks.

John King pitched a perfect eighth, and Joe Barlow did the same in the ninth for his ninth save as the Rangers retired the final 22 batters.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) gave up six hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

GIANTS 7, PHILLIES 4, 11 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joc Pederson’s two-run homer in the 11th inning helped power San Francisco past struggling Philadelphia.

Luis Gonzalez had a career-high four hits as San Francisco won its third straight overall and second consecutive extra-inning game.

A fielding error by Jeurys Familia allowed Wilmer Flores to score in the 10th to give San Francisco a 4-3 lead. Philadelphia tied it when Alec Bohm’s two-out grounder up the middle hit the second base bag, bouncing over Thairo Estrada and allowing pinch-runner Roman Quinn to score. But the Giants scored three times in the 11th and sent the Phillies to their fifth straight loss.

Jose Alvarez (2-1) struck out two and walked two in 1 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Giants, who scored the winning runs against Andrew Bellatti (1-2) for the second straight day. On Monday, Curt Casali hit a two-run homer to lift San Francisco to a 5-4 victory.

The Phillies have lost three straight games in extra innings and 12 out of their last 16 games overall.

CARDINALS 3, PADRES 2, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Albert Pujols hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and St. Louis beat San Diego.

Tommy Edman began the 10th as the Cardinals’ automatic runner at second. After Paul Goldschmidt was intentionally walked by Taylor Rogers (0-2) and Nolan Arenado fouled out, Edman stole third. Pujols followed with his second sacrifice fly of the game, lifting a ball to left that easily scored Edman.

Drew VerHagen (3-0), the fourth St. Louis pitcher, started the 10th and benefitted from a perfect throw from left fielder Lars Nootbaar, who had entered the game in the seventh. Jurickson Profar singled to left with two outs and Nootbaar cut down pinch-runner Jose Azocar at home to end the inning.

San Diego dropped to 5-3 in extra innings this season. St. Louis improved to 2-1.

TWINS 8, TIGERS 2, 1ST GAME

TIGERS 4, TWINS 0, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) – Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as Detroit, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat Minnesota to split a doubleheader.

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens saw his 26-year-old son go 0 for 3, striking out twice and drawing a walk. Flawless in the field at second base, Kody Clemens handled a grounder for the final out of the game.

Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help the Twins win the first game.

In the second game, Schoop hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a two-run single off second baseman Jorge Polanco’s glove.

Reliever Wily Peralta (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Five Tigers pitchers combined on the three-hit shutout. Minnesota starter Cole Sands (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in four innings.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) was the winner in the first game, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Rony Garcia (0-1) allowed six runs and seven hits in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 5

TORONTO (AP) – Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers and Toronto extended its winning streak to six with a victory over Chicago.

Kevin Gausman (5-3) pitched five innings to win his second straight start, getting five strikeouts while allowing three runs, six hits and one walk. The right-hander has won four of his past six outings. Jordan Romano got three outs for his AL-leading 16th save in 18 chances.

Both came off of White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (3-2), who allowed season-highs of six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings and raised his ERA from 2.63 to 3.61.

Andrew Vaughn homered and had four hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who began a stretch without All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson. He is expected to miss at least three weeks after straining his right groin in Sunday’s win over the Cubs.

MARINERS 10, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – George Kirby allowed four hits in six innings for his first big league win, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBIs to help Seattle to a 10-0 rout of Baltimore.

Kirby (1-1) struck out eight and walked one in his fifth major league start. The rookie right-hander also went six scoreless innings in his debut May 8 against Tampa Bay, but he settled for a no-decision.

Reliever Bryan Baker (1-3) got the first four outs as essentially an opener for the Orioles, but he allowed an RBI double to Julio Rodriguez in the first. Zac Lowther came on with two on and one out in the second after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game. He allowed six runs – five earned – in 5 1/3 innings.

Infielder Chris Owings pitched the ninth for the Orioles and allowed an RBI double by Trammell.

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs, sending Cleveland past Kansas City.

Hedges’ third-inning drive, which barely cleared the 19-foot wall in left, scored Ernie Clement and Oscar Mercado to extend Cleveland’s lead to 6-2. The Guardians put 11 men on base in the first three frames against Daniel Lynch (2-4).

Gonzalez, who is 9 for 21 through five games in the majors, tacked on a two-run double in the sixth off Dylan Coleman. Cleveland has won three of four, including the first two in its three-game set with AL-worst Kansas City.

Cal Quantrill (2-3) worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, to remain unbeaten in his career at Progressive Field and against the Royals. The right-hander struck out five without a walk in improving to 6-0 in Cleveland and 5-0 all-time against Kansas City.

CUBS 8, BREWERS 7

CHICAGO (AP) – Patrick Wisdom hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, Willson Contreras and P.J. Higgins also went deep, and Chicago beat Milwaukee.

Wisdom unloaded on a 3-2 pitch from Brad Boxberger (1-1), sending a long drive to left for his 11th home run.

Contreras connected in his second straight game, smacking a solo drive in the first against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer. Contreras now has eight homers to lead all MLB catchers, and also hit an RBI double and scored in a four-run sixth.

Christopher Morel continued a hot start to his career with a walk and a triple, setting a club record by reaching base in his first 14 major league games.

Mychal Givens (4-0) got four outs, and David Robertson worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Former Cub Victor Caratini gave Milwaukee a 6-3 lead in the sixth with a three-run drive against off Rowan Wick.

DIAMONDBACKS 8. BRAVES 7

PHOENIX (AP) – Cooper Hummel’s game-winning double landed just fair down the right-field line in the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept rallying to beat Atlanta.

The Braves led 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth but Arizona rallied with two runs in the sixth and another in the eighth. The D-backs tied the game in the ninth on Daulton Varsho’s sacrifice fly off Kenley Jansen, who blew his third save in 15 chances.

Dansby Swanson started the Atlanta 10th as the automatic runner on second base and was driven home by Marcell Ozuna.

But Arizona had one more rally left. David Peralta’s one-out single scored Jake McCarthy to tie it at 7. Hummel was hitless in four at-bats prior to his hit.

Mark Melancon (1-5) got the win. Jackson Stephens (1-2) took the loss.

PIRATES 5, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Michael Chavis and Tucupita Marcano each hit two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Los Angeles to take their second straight series from the NL West-leading Dodgers.

The Pirates won four of five games against the Dodgers in May and conclude their visit on Wednesday. They rapped out 11 hits in their first series win at Dodger Stadium since 2016.

Mitch Keller (2-5) allowed two runs and two hits in five innings, ending a five-game skid as a starter. Wil Crowe retired the side in the ninth to earn his second save.

Julio Urias (3-5) took the loss.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Chas McCormick hit a tiebreaking home run off Frankie Montas leading off the eighth inning and the Houston Astros got a scoreless effort from their bullpen to beat Oakland.

The A’s have lost 12 of 17 to fall 12 games under .500 for the first time since finishing the 2017 season at 75-87.

Five Houston relievers combined for five scoreless innings of four-hit ball after starter Cristian Javier departed after throwing 85 pitches in four innings.

Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, Rafael Montero (3-0) and Hector Neris retired three batters each. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Montas (2-5) but remained winless since April 18.

