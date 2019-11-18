Memorial held for late Pop Warner Football president

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County’s athletic community came together to honor the life of Glenn Berthiaume on Saturday.

Berthiaume was Pop Warner Football’s Florida Panhandle Conference president.

His family and friends came to the Springfield Sports Fields to remember the beloved coach.

“The love of the game the love of football and the cheerleaders… he got a connection with the community that that you know was big it was really big,” said Michael Berthiaume, Glenn’s brother.

There is a GoFundMe fundraiser online in his honor.

