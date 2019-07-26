McVay, Snead get contract extensions through 2023 with Rams

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, in Atlanta. Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams. The defending NFC champions announced the deal Friday, July 26, 2019, while veterans reported to training camp in Orange County. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay and Les Snead have received their rewards for their two-year transformation of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams’ 33-year-old head coach and his general manager have agreed to contract extensions through 2023. The defending NFC champions announced the deals Friday while veterans reported to training camp in Orange County.

Financial terms of the contracts weren’t disclosed, but the deals cement the Rams’ foundation and essentially ensure McVay and Snead will be in charge when the franchise moves into its multi-billion-dollar stadium complex in Inglewood next year.

“It’s a reflection of a great collaboration, of everybody’s work together,” McVay said. “You’re not going to work any harder, but it makes you want to work to make them right on the decision to place a lot of faith in us as a coaching staff. We’re excited to just roll our sleeves up and get to work.”

McVay has engineered a stunning turnaround of the Rams since owner Stan Kroenke took a risk by hiring the youngest head coach in modern NFL history in early 2017.

McVay took charge of a franchise with 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and immediately won two NFC West titles while going 24-8 in the regular season. The Rams won two playoff games and advanced to their first Super Bowl in 17 years last season, losing to New England.

McVay has built one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses for a franchise that had the league’s worst offense in the season before he took over. Two of his offensive assistants have already become head coaches — Matt LaFleur in Green Bay and Zac Taylor in Cincinnati — as other teams attempt to achieve their own version of McVay’s stunning success.

McVay said he had “a few years left” on his initial contract with the Rams even before the extension.

“You feel humbled,” McVay said. “You feel blessed that this was even a conversation that we had. There was a shared vision, and we said it that day (when he was hired). We’ve been able to see that play out over the last couple of years.”

Snead took over the Rams’ front office in 2012 in St. Louis. Although the Rams weren’t great during his first half-decade in charge, he built the foundation for McVay’s success by drafting the likes of Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff.

While they were hired nearly five years apart, McVay and Snead have formed a close working relationship. Snead praised Kroenke for making the decision to team them in early 2017.

“Basically our extension represents continuity,” Snead said. “I think probably the best payout or the most useful dividend that continuity brings is ultimately we get to keep the right people around. We’re able to have them in the right places to let them go dominate their roles and help us continuously.”

McVay has been all about long-term commitments this offseason: Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff took a break from their opening news conference to congratulate the coach on his recent engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn.

“I think we did tell Sean there would be no extension until there was an engagement,” Demoff said with a grin.

McVay also confirmed the return of Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath, who was found not guilty of three counts of sexual battery after a trial in Ventura County earlier this month. Rath, who also serves as the “get-back coach” assigned to keep McVay from straying too far onto the field during games, had been on a leave of absence from the Rams.

“We’re glad to have him back,” McVay said. “I think it was certainly a good learning experience for all of us, and for Ted especially.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL