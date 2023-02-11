NEW ORLEANS (AP)Christian Shumate scored 21 points and Harwin Francois’ 3-pointer with 13 seconds left carried McNeese past New Orleans 79-78 on Saturday night.

Shumate also contributed seven rebounds for the Cowboys (8-19, 5-9 Southland Conference). Zach Scott was 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Trae English went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tyson Jackson led the way for the Privateers (6-18, 3-10) with 18 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 15 points for New Orleans. Jamond Vincent also recorded 13 points, four assists and two steals. The loss was the Privateers’ ninth straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. McNeese hosts Incarnate Word and New Orleans visits Texas A&M-Commerce.

—

