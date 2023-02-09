BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Dayvion McKnight scored 33 points to lead Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee 93-89 on Thursday night.

McKnight also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-8 Conference USA). Emmanuel Akot added 13 points while going 5 of 11 from the field, and he also had three steals. Dontaie Allen was 3 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Eli Lawrence finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Blue Raiders (15-10, 8-6). Elias King added 20 points for Middle Tennessee. Teafale Lenard also had 14 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.