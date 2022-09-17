ELON, N.C. (AP)Matthew McKay threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Hampton rushed for 204 yards and Elon held off Gardner-Webb 30-24 on Saturday.

Elon led 20-3 early in the second quarter before Gardner-Webb reeled off 21 straight points for a four-point lead at the break. The Phoenix had the only touchdown of the third quarter, a 27-yard connection between McKay and Jordan Bonner, and Skyler Davis added a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 30-24 lead.

Davis also opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal and he made it 13-3 with a 51-yarder.

Bryson Daughtry had a team-high 88 yards receiving on just three grabs for Elon (2-1). Bonner and DJ Moyer each only made one catch – both going for 20-plus-yard touchdowns.

Bailey Fisher threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for Gardner-Webb (1-2).

