LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee scored 21 points to help Liberty defeat Bellarmine 70-50 on Thursday night.

McGhee added seven assists for the Flames (20-6, 11-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Brody Peebles shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Knights (11-15, 6-7) were led by Alec Pfriem, who recorded 10 points. Garrett Tipton added 10 points for Bellarmine. In addition, Ben Johnson finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.