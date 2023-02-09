LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee scored 21 points to help Liberty defeat Bellarmine 70-50 on Thursday night.

McGhee added seven assists for the Flames (20-6, 11-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Brody Peebles shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Knights (11-15, 6-7) were led by Alec Pfriem, who recorded 10 points. Garrett Tipton added 10 points for Bellarmine. In addition, Ben Johnson finished with nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.