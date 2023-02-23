BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Roger McFarlane had 26 points in SE Louisiana’s 83-60 victory against Lamar on Thursday night.

McFarlane had 15 rebounds and five assists for the Lions (16-13, 10-6 Southland Conference). Brody Rowbury scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Boogie Anderson finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points and Alec Woodard had 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (9-20, 5-12) with 13 points. Cody Pennebaker added 10 points and two steals for Lamar. Chris Pryor also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.