CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Owen McCormack scored 21 points as Presbyterian beat Elon 69-63 on Thursday.

McCormack also contributed seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (3-9). Marquis Barnett added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds. Houston Jones recorded nine points and finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Phoenix (2-9) were led in scoring by Sean Halloran, who finished with 15 points and four steals. Sam Sherry added 14 points for Elon. In addition, Zac Ervin finished with 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.