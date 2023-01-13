LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Javian McCollum’s 27 points helped Siena defeat Niagara 70-64 on Friday night.

McCollum added five rebounds and eight assists for the Saints (12-5, 6-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Andrew Platek recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting (3 for 4 from distance). The Saints extended their winning streak to seven games.

Noah Thomasson led the way for the Purple Eagles (9-7, 4-3) with 19 points and two steals. Aaron Gray added 16 points for Niagara. Sam Iorio also had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Siena visits Canisius and Niagara hosts Marist.

—

