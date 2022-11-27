ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Javian McCollum had 14 points in Siena’s 60-55 victory over Seton Hall on Sunday night in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational.

McCollum was 4-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Saints (4-3). Jayce Johnson scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jackson Stormo finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Pirates (4-3) were led in scoring by Al-Amir Dawes, who finished with 15 points. Seton Hall also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Tyrese Samuel. In addition, Tray Jackson had eight points.

McCollum put up eight points in the first half for Siena, who led 35-27 at halftime. McCollum led Siena with six points in the second half as their team was outscored by three points over the final half but held on for the victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.