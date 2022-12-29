BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Zeke Mayo’s 33 points led South Dakota State over Western Illinois 71-64 on Thursday night.

Mayo was 11 of 21 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Jackrabbits (6-8, 1-1 Summit League). Matthew Mors was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Matt Dentlinger finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Leathernecks (8-5, 1-1) were led by Elijah Farr, who posted 16 points. Western Illinois also got 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals from Trenton Massner. In addition, Quinlan Bennett finished with 15 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Leathernecks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota State hosts St. Thomas while Western Illinois visits South Dakota.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.