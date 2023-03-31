AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP)How well do your know the Masters? Try this quiz:

1. Who hit what became known in golf as the “shot heard ’round the world?”

a. Arnold Palmer

b. Bubba Watson

c. Gene Sarazen

2. Who played in the most Masters before finally winning?

a. Phil Mickelson

b. Mark O’Meara

c. Sergio Garcia

3. There has been only one Masters champion with a 72-hole score over par in the last 50 years. Who was it?

a. Zach Johnson

b. Craig Stadler

c. Charles Coody

4. Who is the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Masters?

a. Lee Westwood

b. Cameron Smith

c. Tom Watson

5. Which U.S. president running for re-election wanted a tree removed from Augusta National and was denied?

a. Donald Trump

b. Dwight Eisenhower

c. Gerald Ford

6. Name the last player to win the Masters on his first attempt?

a. Fuzzy Zoeller

b. Trevor Immelman

c. Larry Mize

7. Who was the only player to lose in a playoff twice at the Masters?

a. Ed Sneed

b. Ben Hogan

c. Ken Venturi

8. Who won the first Masters?

a. Craig Wood

b. Gene Sarazen

c. Horton Smith

9. Name the player who finished runner-up at the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and to Tiger Woods.

a. Tom Lehman

b. Tom Kite

c. Jay Haas

10. Name the player who had the highest score in the first round of any Masters champion.

a. Craig Stadler

b. Doug Ford

c. Charl Schwartzel

11. Who holds the Masters record for largest final-round comeback?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Jack Burke Jr.

c. Nick Faldo

12. Who was the first player to shoot 63 at the Masters?

a. Greg Norman

b. Anthony Kim

c. Nick Price

13. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Jordan Spieth

c. Dustin Johnson

14. What did the three Masters victories by Nick Faldo have in common?

a. He trailed by at least three shots going into the final round

b. He never spoke to anyone

c. He thanked the British press from the heart of his bottom

15. Name the first left-handed winner of the Masters.

a. Phil Mickelson

b. Mike Weir

c. Bubba Watson

16. Who had the lowest final round to win the Masters?

a. Charl Schwartzel

b. Mark O’Meara

c. Gary Player

17. Who has finished runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?

a. Greg Norman

b. Tom Weiskopf

c. Chris DiMarco

18. Who is the only British Open champion to have never posted a round under par at the Masters?

a. John Daly

b. Todd Hamilton

c. Bobby Jones

ANSWERS

1. c

2. c

3. a

4. b

5. b

6. a

7. b

8. c

9. b

10. a

11. b

12. c

13. c

14. a

15. b

16. c

17. b

18. c

