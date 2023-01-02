PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 17 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 87-56 win against Saint Mary’s (MD) on Monday night.

Pollard also contributed eight rebounds, six steals, and three blocks for the Hawks (7-7). Kevon Voyles added 13 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had three steals. Zion Styles went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Daryn Alexander led the way for the Seahawks (0-3) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Hollique Johnson added seven points for Saint Mary’s (MD). In addition, Micah Henry had six points.

NEXT UP

Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Norfolk State in its next matchup on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.