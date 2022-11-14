HOUSTON (AP)Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston beat Oral Roberts 83-45 on Monday night.

Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston (3-0) built a 51-24 lead. The duo combined to shoot 15 of 28 for the game.

Houston shot 52% and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 52-30. The Cougars held a 42-8 advantage in points in the paint.

DeShang Weaver scored 12 points, and Connor Vanover had 11 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (1-2).

NO. 5 BAYLOR 95, NORTHERN COLORADO 62

WACO, Texas (AP) – LJ Cryer scored 20 points, and Baylor coach Scott Drew earned his 400th victory with the Bears.

Adam Flagler finished with 13 points with 10 assists. He made 3-pointers to start and end an early 13-0 run that put Baylor (3-0) ahead to stay after Northern Colorado took its only lead.

Baylor is 400-222 under Drew, who has 420 wins overall including his one season as Valparaiso’s head coach.

Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky leading scorer last season with 21.2 points a game, had 19 points for Northern Colorado (1-2). Matt Johnson had 14 points.

NO. 8 UCLA 86, NORFOLK STATE 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead UCLA.

The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures – including all five starters – and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout.

Kris Bankston scored 17 points and Gilbert Brown added 13 for Norfolk State, which lost to a top-10 team for the second straight game. The Spartans (2-2) fell 87-70 at No. 5 Baylor on Friday in a rematch of an NCAA Tournament matchup last March.

Jaime Jaquez scored 12 points, Tyger Campbell, Amari Bailey and David Singleton had 11 apiece, and Adem Bona added 10 for UCLA.

NO. 10 CREIGHTON 94, HOLY CROSS 65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, and Ryan Nembhard had a career-high 12 assists.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the field – seven were dunks. He gave fans a treat when he launched, and made, a rare 3-pointer before the Bluejays (3-0) went to the locker room with a 52-27 lead at halftime.

Arthur Kaluma and Ben Shtolzberg had 13 points apiece for the Bluejays.

Bo Montgomery matched his career high with 21 points for the Crusaders (1-2). Gerrale Gates added 16 points.

NORTHWESTERN STATE 64, NO. 15 TCU 63

FORTH WORTH, Texas (AP) – Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points, Demarcus Sharp added 19 and Northwestern State rallied from 12 points down.

Isaac Haney had 10 rebounds for the Demons (2-2).

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 12 points and Micah Peavy scored 10 for the Horned Frogs (2-1), who were without leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. (left knee and ankle injury).

Sharp’s floating jumper with 1:12 left put the Demons ahead 64-63. TCU’s struggles from earlier in the half returned as O’Bannon and Jakobe Coles put up shots that were off in the final minute.

NO. 19 ILLINOIS 103, MONMOUTH 65

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Terrence Shannon Jr. had a career-high 30 points, powering Illinois to the victory.

Freshman guard Jayden Epps scored a season-high 21 points and Dain Dainja finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Illini (3-0).

Andrew Ball scored 13 points to lead Monmouth (0-3), and Jack Collins added 12.

Illinois made its first five shots – four of them 3s – and hit nine of its first 12 shots to sprint out to a 24-9 lead. It was a sharp contrast from a 1-for-18 start from the field in a win over Kansas City last Friday.

Illinois led 63-33 at halftime after shooting 76.7% in the first half.

NO. 23 TEXAS TECH 64, LOUISIANA TECH 55

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kevin Obanor and De’Vion Harmon each scored 15 points to lead Texas Tech to the win.

The Red Raiders (3-0) used a late 14-1 run to take control after the Bulldogs closed to 39-37 with 14:05 remaining. Louisiana Tech never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech (1-1) with 16 points, and Kenny Hunter added 10.

Texas Tech shot 23 for 46 from the field and 7 for 18 from long distance.

