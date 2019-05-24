Marianna softball falls to Coral Springs Charter in 5A State Championship Game

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Marianna softball team comes back to the Panhandle as runners-up to the 5A State Champs.

The Bulldogs fell to Coral Springs Charter in the title game. The Panthers won 7-2 over the Bulldogs.

Marianna still ends the season with an impressive record of 27-2-1 which is the best overall record the program has ever had. This is also the first state runner-up finish that the program has ever had.

This was also a huge finish for the five seniors on the team who gave up walking in graduation to be at the game. They sported their graduation caps before they took on Coral Springs Charter.