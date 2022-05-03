TORONTO (AP)Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for the Lightning.

The second game of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto.

KINGS 4, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading Los Angeles past Edmonton in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.

Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and assist for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored.

Connor McDavid and Kailier Yamamoto each had a goal and assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl rounded out the scoring with a power-play goal.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 35 saves. Mike Smith stopped 31 of 35 shots for Edmonton.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Edmonton. The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday.

HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals and Antti Raanta had 35 saves his his playoff debut as Carolina beat Boston in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart in the second period to break a scoreless tie. Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals. Andrei Svechnikov punctuated the win with an empty-net goal at 17:59,.

Taylor Hall scored for Boston early in the third. Linus Ullmark finished with 20 saves for the Bruins, who have lost all four matchups with Carolina this year by a combined score of 21-2.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Raleigh.

BLUES 4, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Louis past Minnesota in Game 1 of their first-round series, one year after he missed the playoffs with COVID-19.

Ryan O’Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots for the Wild. He got the nod over All-Star Cam Talbot, who went 13-0-3 in his last 16 starts.

Game 2 is in St. Paul on Wednesday night, before the series shifts south to St. Louis.

