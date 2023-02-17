TORONTO (AP)The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Wild.

Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette, a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs’ 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis.

Minnesota received Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50% of O’Reilly’s salary, while the Wild will take on 25% as part of the trade.

The 32-year-old O’Reilly had 12 goals and seven assists in 40 games for St. Louis this season. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Blues to the Stanley Cup title in 2019. O’Reilly also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in 2018-19.

Acciari, 31, had 10 goals and eight assists in 54 games with St. Louis this season.

—

