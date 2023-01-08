EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.

”It was a big win for us, we needed that,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. ”It gets a little tense when you lose five in a row and you feel like you’re playing well, then you go down 2-0, but the guys were really focused tonight.”

Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3.

”I’m really happy with the way we played tonight,” Bednar said. ”I thought it was a full 60, no question. Even though the score was leaning the other way after 40 minutes, I thought 5-on-5 the guys played really well.”

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton to reach 20 goals and Stuart Skinner stopped 43 shots. The Oilers dropped to 21-17-3, losing for the sixth time in their last seven home games.

”It was a frustrating one for us,” Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie said. ”We had two posts in overtime. Maybe we get one of those and it is a celebration in here instead.”

Hyman scored power-play goals late in each of the first two periods.

Colorado cut it to 2-1 at 3:06 into the third period when MacKinnon split the defense and muscled a puck over Skinner’s shoulder for his 10th of the season.

The Avs tied it at 8:19 with the teams playing 4 on 4, with Hunt racing to keep a puck in at the zone and snapping a shot past Skinner for his first of the season.

”Going into the third, we thought we were the better team even though we were down two,” said Avs forward Evan Rodrigues, who had two assists. ”We just stuck with it and we got a huge two points.”

The Oilers hit two posts in overtime before Makar was able to pick the corner to end it.

”Tough, tough way to lose,” Skinner said. ”I’m obviously pretty frustrated right now. Yeah, it sucks.”

Avalanche: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Los Angeles on Monday night.

