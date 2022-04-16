PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The second annual Northwest Florida Disc Golf Championship took place Saturday.

90 people participated in the tournament, from ages 10 to 60. Some of those people were professional disc golf players. One player was from Michigan, another was from Belize.

Organizers said people lined up to participate in the tournament before it began Saturday morning, hoping to fill an open spot.

“I love it, I love tournaments so much,” Disc Golf Player Violet Holst said. “I play better in tournaments than I do regularly playing. Which, I don’t know how that works but I like it.”