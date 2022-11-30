NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)August Mahoney had 18 points in Yale’s 86-40 win over Howard on Wednesday night.

Mahoney finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (7-1). Bez Mbeng added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and had eight assists. John Poulakidas finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Bison (4-6) were led by William Settle, who recorded 14 points. Howard also got eight points and five assists from Kobe Dickson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.