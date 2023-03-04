ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)B.J. Mack scored the game-winning layup as time expired and racked up 16 total points to lead Wofford past UNC Greensboro 67-66 on Saturday night in a Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Mack added eight rebounds for the Terriers (17-15). Messiah Jones and Jackson Paveletzke added 14 points apiece.

Keondre Kennedy led the way for the Spartans (20-12) with 26 points and six rebounds. Dante Treacy added 13 points for UNC Greensboro. Mikeal Brown-Jones also had 11 points and two blocks.

Paveletzke scored eight points in the first half and Wofford went into the break trailing 36-31. Jones led Wofford with 10 points in the second half. Wofford outscored UNC Greensboro by six points over the final half.

