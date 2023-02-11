ELON, N.C. (AP)Max Mackinnon’s 22 points helped Elon defeat William & Mary 66-55 on Saturday.

Mackinnon added nine rebounds for the Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Sean Halloran scored 18 points and Sam Sherry finished with 14 points.

The Tribe (9-17, 4-9) were led in scoring by Tyler Rice, who finished with 13 points. William & Mary also got 12 points from Miguel Ayesa and 11 points from Ben Wight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.