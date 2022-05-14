LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest tournaments in Northwest Florida is celebrating its 95th year.

Saturday was the second round of the M.C. Sherman Invitational at the Panama Country Club.

The course used to be lined by oak trees, but those were wiped out by Hurricane Michael.

“It’s odd sometimes you look up you don’t have foliage or anything to aim at it’s just blue skies,” Golfer Matt Johnson said. “But they planted some trees and it’s getting better. It’s different though the wind gets, when the wind blows it’s tough.”

He said that the club has done a great job maintaining the course.

“I thought the fairways were great, I think the greens are very good,” Johnson said. “This place has come a long way in the last three years and they’re doing a great job. And I thought the golf course played very well the past two days.”