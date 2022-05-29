HARRISON, N.J. (AP)The New York Red Bulls won a home game for the first time in seven tries this season as Luquinhas scored twice in a four-minute span of the second half in 4-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

The Red Bulls had two losses and four draws in in their prior matches at Red Bull Area this season.

Luquinhas scored the first goal for the Red Bulls (6-3-5) in the 54th minute and made it 2-0 in the 58th. Lewis Morgan scored five minutes later.

Ola Kamara scored for United (4-7-2) in the 87th minute.

D.C.’s Jose Alfaro had an own goal in the 90th.

The Red Bulls outshot United 14-4, including a 6-1 edge in shots on goal.

Red Bulls defender Aaron Long was replaced at the start of the second half. Long reports to the U.S. national team on Sunday for four World Cup prep matches.