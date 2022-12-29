UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Seth Lundy returned from a one-game absence to score 15 points and grab 10 rebounds and lead Penn State to a 60-46 victory over Delaware State on Thursday.

Andrew Funk hit four 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jalen Pickett had 10 points and six assists for the Nittany Lions (10-3), who won their fourth straight. Lundy missed Penn State’s last game against Quinnipiac with an ankle injury. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder behind Pickett.

O’Koye Parker scored 11 points, making all three of his 3-point shots, Brandon Stone added 10 points, all in the first half, and Martaz Robinson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hornets (1-12), who lost their 11th consecutive game.

Funk’s 3-pointer a minute into the second half gave the Nittany Lions their first double-digit lead but it wasn’t until Lundy scored five straight points, including his third 3-pointer, that Penn State built a double-figure edge they would maintain over the final five minutes.

Penn State led throughout, except for a brief tie 6 1/2 minutes into the game after the Hornets went on an 8-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from Stone and Khyrie Staten. But a Lundy 3-pointer restored the Nittany Lions’ lead and they finished the half ahead 27-22.

Penn State shot 37% and Delaware State just 30%. Penn State scored 15 points off 16 turnovers.

The win concluded nonconference play for Penn State. It resumes Big Ten play at home against Iowa on Sunday.

The Hornets open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play at Howard on Jan. 7.

