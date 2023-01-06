COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3-pointer.

Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession to set up Loyer’s 3.

Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the field.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

HOUSTON (AP) – Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and Houston beat SMU.

Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) built a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six straight.

J’Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-pointers.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

NO. 5 ARIZONA 70, WASHINGTON 67

TUCSON, Ariz. – Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona rallied from shaky starts to both halves to extend its home winning streak to 28 straight games with a win over Washington.

The Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) struggled against Washington’s zone most of the night, keeping it close with long runs in each half. Arizona missed its first 10 shots of the second half before scoring 13 straight points to go up six, but still had a hard time shaking the Huskies.

Washington (9-7, 1-4) overcame a late 4 1/2-minute scoring drought to pull within 70-67 with 18 seconds left and got the ball back after Tubelis missed a free throw. The Huskies struggled to get a good look in the closing seconds and a 3-pointer by Keion Brooks Jr. fell well short.

Brooks and Cole Bajema had 16 points apiece for Washington.

NO. 9 GONZAGA 77, SAN FRANCISCO 75

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Rasir Bolton scored on a follow shot with 7 seconds left to give Gonzaga its first lead since the opening minutes and the Bulldogs beat San Francisco.

Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed nearly the entire way before Bolton rebounded a miss by Drew Timme and scored to break a 75-all tie. Bolton was fouled on the play but missed the free throw, giving the Dons (11-7, 0-3) one last chance.

But Khalil Shabazz mishandled his dribble and never got a shot off as San Francisco fell just short of ending a 24-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

Bolton scored 21 points to lead Gonzaga and Julian Strawther added 16.

Tyrell Roberts scored 18 points for the Dons, making the basket that gave them a 75-73 lead. Shabazz added 17.

NO. 10 UCLA 60, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaylen Clark scored 15 points and UCLA blew an 18-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat crosstown rival Southern California for its 11th straight victory.

Boogie Ellis missed missed a potential tying jumper that would have forced overtime and Adem Bona grabbed the rebound to seal the win and keep UCLA undefeated at Pauley Pavilion with a 9-0 mark.

The Bruins (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) are on their longest winning streak since 2016-17.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Trojans (11-5, 3-2).

IOWA 91, NO. 15 INDIANA 89

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat Indiana.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback. Every Iowa starter scored in double figures. Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in the lineup for Indiana (10-4, 1-2) after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino had 21.

