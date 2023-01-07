CLEVELAND (AP)Drew Lowder scored 21 points as Cleveland State beat Green Bay 82-77 on Saturday.

Lowder shot 8 for 16, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (9-8, 4-2 Horizon). Tristan Enaruna scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Deante Johnson was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Zae Blake finished with 18 points and six assists for the Phoenix (2-15, 1-5). Green Bay also got 18 points from Garren Davis. Cade Meyer also had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

