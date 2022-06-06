LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Levi Usher hit a two-run single in the eighth, Cameron Masterman added a go-ahead homer in the inning and No. 12 national seed Louisville beat Michigan 11-9 on Monday to win the Louisville Regional.

Louisville (42-19-1) won three straight regional games, after a loss to Michigan on Saturday, to advance to the super regionals against Texas A&M (40-18).

Usher went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Masterman added three RBIs, including his fourth homer of the regional.

Michigan (34-28) started the game with three straight doubles to take a 2-0 lead, but Louisville scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the first.

Tate Kuehner (7-3) secured the win with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief work and Michael Prosecky earned his 11th save.

The game was delayed due to weather with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Louisville was leading 7-3.

