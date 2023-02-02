LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Greg Williams Jr.’s 23 points helped Louisiana Lafayette defeat Texas State 82-63 on Thursday night.

Williams added five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (19-4, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Brown scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Themus Fulks shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Nighael Ceaser led the Bobcats (11-13, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Mason Harrell added 10 points for Texas State. In addition, Davion Coleman had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.