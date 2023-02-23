Los Angeles FC are fully prepared and raring to go for the new MLS campaign, so says coach Steve Cherundolo.

The reigning MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield holders kick-off their title defence with a derby clash against Los Angeles rivalry in El Trafico.

Saturday’s meeting will be played at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, and promises to be a thriller.

“We are in a good spot,” LAFC coach Cherundolo said.

“Guys were able to go 90 minutes (in our last preseason game) without any real issues. We got out of the preseason what we wanted to get out of it – and we had some really good performances.

“We know the players are prepared for that first game and they will be ready to play at an intense level. However, it is really hard to recreate that level in a preseason match – when everybody knows there are not any real consequences.

“We’re looking forward to those big games coming up. They are always fun. They are always exciting – and pretty intense. I know that our players will be ready.”

Since LAFC’s inaugural MLS season in 2018, they have met their city rivals LA 17 times in all competitions, and it’s fair to say they have produced some classic encounters.

A whopping 75 goals have been scored across those 17 fixtures, an average of 4.4 per game – the Galaxy have netted 38, with LAFC tallying 37. There have only been three occasions where one of the sides has kept a clean sheet.

LAFC beat the Galaxy 3-2 in October in a thrilling playoff encounter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Dejan Joveljic

With Javier Hernandez a doubt for this game due to injury, Galaxy coach Greg Vanney could look to Dejan Joveljic, who scored a wondergoal in the last meeting between these teams. That goal was Joveljic’s ninth as a substitute last season, with only Wolde Harris (10 in 1998) scoring more from the bench in a single season (including play-offs).

LAFC – Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela scored 12 MLS goals and provided as many assists last season, with only four other players in the league playing a direct part in more goals. The 33-year-old’s influence on LAFC’s attack was enormous – Vela was involved in 159 open play shot-ending sequences in league play in 2022, more than any of his team-mates.

MATCH PREDICTION – LAFC WIN

The reigning MLS Cup champions have opened their title defence with a win just once in the last six seasons, but LAFC have won all five of their season openers. Should they extend that run, they will match FC Dallas’ MLS record (achieved from 2012 through to 2017) of six successive wins in season-opening games.

Vanney can take confidence from the fact that LA Galaxy have not lost any of their last five season openers, winning four of them. Indeed, they have only lost in one of their last eight curtain-raisers (W6 D1) – that 2-1 defeat to Dallas in 2017.

Five of the 17 derbies between these sides have finished as draws, but LAFC have won the last two games and they will be out to make a statement of intent in their season opener.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

LA Galaxy35.5 per cent

LAFC 37.4 per cent

Draw27.1 per cent