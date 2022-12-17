LONDON, Ontario (AP)London Knights center Abakar Kazbekov has died, the team and the Ontario Hockey League announced Saturday. He was 18.

No other details were provided in the joint statement.

According to multiple media reports, Kazbekov died Saturday morning after falling from a downtown apartment building. London police are investigating the incident, but foul play is not suspected.

Kazbekov, who was from Russia, played in a 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday.

The Moscow native had been a member of the Knights since the start of last season. He previously played in the Russian under-16 and under-18 leagues.

Kazbekov registered one assist in 12 appearances with London this season. He scored one goal in nine games last season.

The Knights and OHL said London’s game scheduled for Saturday night against the Flint Firebirds has been postponed.

The league also announced the postponement of two other games – the Erie Otters versus Saginaw Spirit and Kingston Frontenacs against the Peterborough Petes – out of sensitivity to individuals involved in the games who were close to Kazbekov.

